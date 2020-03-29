$157.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will report $157.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $166.26 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $132.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $686.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.62 million to $720.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $814.93 million, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $858.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

