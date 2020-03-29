17,252 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

