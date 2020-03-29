18,178 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 440,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.