1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $533,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.35.

NYSE CP opened at $210.30 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

