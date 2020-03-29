1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 292,867 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 2.7% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $893,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.