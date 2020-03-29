1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 34,880 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Sempra Energy worth $171,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

