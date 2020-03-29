1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 874,095 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 751.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Raytheon worth $219,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

RTN stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

