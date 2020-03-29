1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.52% of Inphi worth $118,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $74.31 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

