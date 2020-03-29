1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 132,328 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Moody’s worth $251,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

