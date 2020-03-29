1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 782,435 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Keysight Technologies worth $182,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

