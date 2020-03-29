1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $123,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

