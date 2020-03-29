1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,172 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $437,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

