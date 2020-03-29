1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of CGI worth $168,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

