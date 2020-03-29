1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of RingCentral worth $158,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. ADI Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ADI Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in RingCentral by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 63,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 199,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,698,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $238.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

