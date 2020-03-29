1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of Paycom Software worth $123,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $173.65 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

