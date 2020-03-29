1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $108.48 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $108,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

