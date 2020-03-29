1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $120.19 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $120,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.