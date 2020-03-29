1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $121.56 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,750 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of Expedia Group worth $121,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $60.03 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

