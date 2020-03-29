1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $129 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $129,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $196.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

