1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $174.40 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of Shaw Communications worth $174,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after buying an additional 272,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shaw Communications by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after buying an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,041,000 after buying an additional 134,133 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after buying an additional 1,897,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after buying an additional 4,013,948 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.