1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $184.10 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,929 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Zoetis worth $184,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.