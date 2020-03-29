1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $219.47 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 761,816 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Danaher worth $219,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

DHR opened at $138.58 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

