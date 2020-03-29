1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $232.67 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.67% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $232,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 522.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

