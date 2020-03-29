1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $449.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $449,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $91.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

