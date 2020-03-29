1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $478.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 684,504 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of Pembina Pipeline worth $478,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

