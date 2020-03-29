1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $482.67 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,008,592 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Comcast worth $482,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

