1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $486.95 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Bank of America worth $486,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $5,501,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

