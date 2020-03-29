1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $583.56 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,055,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 773,473 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.8% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.52% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $583,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.