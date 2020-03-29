1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $625.86 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463,601 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Enbridge worth $625,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

NYSE ENB opened at $27.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

