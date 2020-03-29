1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 321,662 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Bank of Montreal worth $176,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

