1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Nike worth $454,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

