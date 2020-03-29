1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 431.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $188,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

