1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $114.85 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 562,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,854,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.