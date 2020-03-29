1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 477,600 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $146,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,477 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average is $211.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

