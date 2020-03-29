1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 75,655 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $293,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,110.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,327.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $763.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

