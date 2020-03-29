1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 953,181 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 354.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $111,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

MRK opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

