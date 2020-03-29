1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,403 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Progressive worth $137,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Progressive by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $100,135,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

