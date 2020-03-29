1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Restaurant Brands International worth $151,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after purchasing an additional 185,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

