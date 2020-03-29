1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,875 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $168,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $274.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.41. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.