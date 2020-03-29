1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,082,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

