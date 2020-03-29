1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 106,712 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,712 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Franco Nevada worth $147,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Shares of FNV opened at $100.60 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.