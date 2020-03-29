1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 196,680 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196,680 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $109,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 969,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

