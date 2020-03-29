1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 647,607 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647,607 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $161,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

