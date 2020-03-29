1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 692,011 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 692,011 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Mcdonald’s worth $217,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Longbow Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

MCD opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

