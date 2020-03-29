$192.60 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $192.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.47 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $195.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $777.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.85 million to $785.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $824.07 million, with estimates ranging from $798.03 million to $867.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

