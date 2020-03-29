1World Hits One Day Volume of $12,008.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

