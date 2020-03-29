$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $69.15 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,742,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.