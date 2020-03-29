$2.35 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.64.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $338.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109,320 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

