$20.52 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to report $20.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.01 million and the lowest is $19.62 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $20.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $97.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.47 million to $117.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $110.06 million to $183.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

OGI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $337.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

