20,710 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $74.56. 8,337,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.